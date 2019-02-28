Home States Odisha

Museum on folk culture at Sambalpur on cards

The Sambalpur administration is planning to establish a museum on folk culture in the Veer Surendra Sai Town Hall by May this year.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration is planning to establish a museum on folk culture in the Veer Surendra Sai Town Hall by May this year.

The museum will showcase culture and tradition of entire Western Odisha region. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), currently undertaking renovation of the Town Hall, would extend support for developing the museum. Work on the museum will begin after completion of the renovation work.

The Tourism department had sanctioned `1.24 crore for renovation work of the hall  which was inaugurated in 1904 by the then Chief Commissioner of the Central Province J P Hewety. 
The British Government, the kings, landlords and businessmen of the region had contributed funds for construction of the heritage building. It was named as Victoria Hall and renamed as VSS Town Hall after Independence. 

The then Superintending Engineer of the Central Province JB Leven Thorpey had designed the imposing structure.

Similarly, work on the mini sports complex on the premises of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) is likely to begin shortly. The State Government has accepted GMU’s proposal to set up the complex and sanctioned `5 crore for the work. 

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said six acre land has already been identified near the girls’ hostels on the campus. He said the total estimated cost of the project is estimated at `14.03 crore. The State Government will sanction the remaining amount in the subsequent phases. Work is likely to begin by June this year, he said. 

The sports complex will house a swimming pool of Olympics standards, hockey turf, lawn tennis court, volleyball court and badminton court. It will have spectator galleries along with indoor games facilities. A gymnasium, yoga centre and rest room for players will also be developed.

Since the construction of the sports complex will coincide with the institution’s platinum jubilee, university authorities have decided to name it as Platinum Jubilee Memorial Sports Complex.
Pati said many students of the institution had brought laurels to the institute by participating in National and State level championships in the past. However, sports activities in the university have decreased remarkably due to lack of infrastructure.

NEW 
FACILITIES
Heritage Town Hall, which will house the museum, undergoing renovation
Work on sports complex Gangadhar Meher University likely to begin soon
Sports complex will house a swimming pool of Olympics standards, hockey turf, lawn tennis court, volleyball court and badminton court

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp