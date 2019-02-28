Museum on folk culture at Sambalpur on cards

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration is planning to establish a museum on folk culture in the Veer Surendra Sai Town Hall by May this year.

The museum will showcase culture and tradition of entire Western Odisha region. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), currently undertaking renovation of the Town Hall, would extend support for developing the museum. Work on the museum will begin after completion of the renovation work.

The Tourism department had sanctioned `1.24 crore for renovation work of the hall which was inaugurated in 1904 by the then Chief Commissioner of the Central Province J P Hewety.

The British Government, the kings, landlords and businessmen of the region had contributed funds for construction of the heritage building. It was named as Victoria Hall and renamed as VSS Town Hall after Independence.

The then Superintending Engineer of the Central Province JB Leven Thorpey had designed the imposing structure.

Similarly, work on the mini sports complex on the premises of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) is likely to begin shortly. The State Government has accepted GMU’s proposal to set up the complex and sanctioned `5 crore for the work.

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said six acre land has already been identified near the girls’ hostels on the campus. He said the total estimated cost of the project is estimated at `14.03 crore. The State Government will sanction the remaining amount in the subsequent phases. Work is likely to begin by June this year, he said.

The sports complex will house a swimming pool of Olympics standards, hockey turf, lawn tennis court, volleyball court and badminton court. It will have spectator galleries along with indoor games facilities. A gymnasium, yoga centre and rest room for players will also be developed.

Since the construction of the sports complex will coincide with the institution’s platinum jubilee, university authorities have decided to name it as Platinum Jubilee Memorial Sports Complex.

Pati said many students of the institution had brought laurels to the institute by participating in National and State level championships in the past. However, sports activities in the university have decreased remarkably due to lack of infrastructure.

