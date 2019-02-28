Home States Odisha

New plan to woo ESDM investors 

The tax incentives will be applicable only to the net tax paid, after adjustment of input tax credit against output tax liability.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Electronic and Information Technology department for amendment to its Special Incentive Package (SIP) to attract more investment in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

“In view of inadequate response from industries for investment in ESDM sector, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) and the inter-ministerial committee recommended to re-examine various criteria of SIP schemes. The Cabinet has approved the changes made in SIP schemes to give a boost to the sector,” Chief Secretary AP Padhi said.

Since Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been rolled out across the country, the incentive provisions notified under ICT Policy-2014 like exemption from entry tax reimbursement of VAT required amendment, he added.

As per the revised SIP, the State Government will now provide 25 per cent capital investment subsidy on fixed capital investment (in land, building, plant, machinery and balancing equipment) to new large and mega ESDM units (including expansion, modernisation, and diversification of existing units) subject to maximum limit of `50 crore for each cluster company of EMC (electronic manufacturing cluster) at Info Valley or ESDM park to be set up in the State.

The revised SIP will be applicable to the first 20 such prospective new large and mega ESDM units and expansion of capacity/modernisation and diversification of existing ESDM units which required to have investment intents with minimum investment of `50 crore and generate an employment of minimum 100 persons at the time of starting of commercial production and create an employment opportunity of more than 500 persons in a span of five years to promote Odisha as an attractive investment destination for ESDM companies.

On human capital investment subsidy, the Chief Secretary said subsidy upto `800 per person per month will be reimbursed by the Government for training of manufacturing workforce who are domicile of Odisha for a period not exceeding three years from the date of start of commercial production. 
In addition, reimbursement of the expenditure incurred towards contribution for ESI and EPF subject to a maximum of `two crore per year for two years from the date of start of commercial production only to the employees who are domicile of the State.

He said there will be reimbursement of 100 per cent SGST as per actual tax paid for a period of five years from the date when commercial production starts. The tax incentives will be applicable only to the net tax paid, after adjustment of input tax credit against output tax liability.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp