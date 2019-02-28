New plan to woo ESDM investors 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Electronic and Information Technology department for amendment to its Special Incentive Package (SIP) to attract more investment in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

“In view of inadequate response from industries for investment in ESDM sector, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) and the inter-ministerial committee recommended to re-examine various criteria of SIP schemes. The Cabinet has approved the changes made in SIP schemes to give a boost to the sector,” Chief Secretary AP Padhi said.

Since Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been rolled out across the country, the incentive provisions notified under ICT Policy-2014 like exemption from entry tax reimbursement of VAT required amendment, he added.

As per the revised SIP, the State Government will now provide 25 per cent capital investment subsidy on fixed capital investment (in land, building, plant, machinery and balancing equipment) to new large and mega ESDM units (including expansion, modernisation, and diversification of existing units) subject to maximum limit of `50 crore for each cluster company of EMC (electronic manufacturing cluster) at Info Valley or ESDM park to be set up in the State.

The revised SIP will be applicable to the first 20 such prospective new large and mega ESDM units and expansion of capacity/modernisation and diversification of existing ESDM units which required to have investment intents with minimum investment of `50 crore and generate an employment of minimum 100 persons at the time of starting of commercial production and create an employment opportunity of more than 500 persons in a span of five years to promote Odisha as an attractive investment destination for ESDM companies.

On human capital investment subsidy, the Chief Secretary said subsidy upto `800 per person per month will be reimbursed by the Government for training of manufacturing workforce who are domicile of Odisha for a period not exceeding three years from the date of start of commercial production.

In addition, reimbursement of the expenditure incurred towards contribution for ESI and EPF subject to a maximum of `two crore per year for two years from the date of start of commercial production only to the employees who are domicile of the State.

He said there will be reimbursement of 100 per cent SGST as per actual tax paid for a period of five years from the date when commercial production starts. The tax incentives will be applicable only to the net tax paid, after adjustment of input tax credit against output tax liability.