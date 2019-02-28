Home States Odisha

New rail zone: Revenue impact on East Coast Railway unlikely

Since there will be a new division at Rayagada and it will be under the jurisdiction of ECoR, there will be no sharing of revenue generated due to freight movement from Bailadila mines.

Published: 28th February 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Indian Railways on Wednesday decided to create South Coast Railway (SCoR), a new zone in Visakhapatnam, preliminary reports indicate that it will not have much impact on the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

As per the decision, the new railway zone will comprise Guntakal, Guntur and Vijaywada divisions. While the Waltair division will be split into two, one part of it will be incorporated in SCoR and merged with Vijaywada division. The remaining portion of Waltair will be converted into a new division having its headquarters at Rayagada under the ECoR. South Central Railway (SCR) will comprise Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Nanded divisions.

Sources said though the delimitation of railway portions has not been done yet, a major loss for ECoR is unlikely as revenue earning portions of Waltair division, Bailadila mines of Kirandul and Bacheli, will continue to remain with Rayagada division.

“Since there will be a new division at Rayagada and it will be under the jurisdiction of ECoR, there will be no sharing of revenue generated due to freight movement from Bailadila mines. The Odisha and Chhattisgarh portions of Waltair division are major sources of revenue for ECoR,” said a retired railway official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp