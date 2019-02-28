Rift in Odisha Congress over candidate selection

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rift surfaced in Odisha Congress during party’s screening committee meeting for selection of candidates here on Wednesday.

A group of Congress workers were seen staging protest and shouting slogans against party MLA Jacob Pradhan while the screening committee meeting was underway for selection of candidates in Kandhamal

Lok Sabha constituency and its Assembly segments for the upcoming elections.

The protesters, said to be the Congress workers from Jacob’s Assembly constituency G Udayagiri, were opposing party ticket to the MLA this time. They allegedly clashed with a section of workers who were in support of Jacob during the meeting.

Party leaders, however, rubbished the claim and said the screening committee meeting organised for selection of candidates in Kandhamal and Jajpur Lok Sabha constituencies and their Assembly segments remained smooth and peaceful.

The selection of candidates in these constituencies will be finalised by March 10, they said.