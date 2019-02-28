Technology fails to address sanitation woes of Paradip slums

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Despite use of Global Positioning System (GPS) on tractors, sanitation in slums under Paradip Municipality remains a matter of grave concern. There are 25 slums in the port town. Around 80 percent of the town’s population, amounting to 59,216 households reside in slums. Most of them live in informal settlements with no legal tenet rights. Basic amenities like drinking water, sanitation, electricity, roads and livelihood options are still a dream for the residents of the slums.

Non-regularisation of unauthorized colonies, lack of proper implementation of housing projects has added to their woes. Sanitary conditions in Sandhkuda, Brindaban colony, Loknath colony, Lockpada, Sukhakhala, Atharbanki, Balijhara, Bhimbhoi colony, Gopaljew colony, Nuabazar, Noliashai and other slums can only be termed as pathetic.

Filthy drains, contaminated water, heaps of garbage, damaged roads and choked sewers are a common sight in almost all the slums in the town. Due to poor sanitation, outbreak of diseases is quite common in such localities. Though the slum dwellers have registered several complaints with the municipality over lack of basic amenities, nothing has been done in this regard.

Paradip Municipality had introduced mechanized sweeping using GPS on tractors, it has not helped bring a much-needed change in the town. Sources said almost 60 per cent of the slums do not have proper drainage system in place. Similarly, majority of the slums do not have access to safe drinking water and electricity.

Open defecation is common in the localities owing to absence of public toilets. A resident of Lokanath colony, Kalandi Behera said Municipality staff rarely visit his slum to clean the roads and clear the drains. “As drains remain choked, they have turned into breeding ground for mosquitoes,” he said.

Executive Officer, Paradip Municipality Dillip Kumar Mohanty said the Municipality has pressed into service 16 tractors fitted with GPS to monitor sanitation and disposal of garbage in different slums of port town. “Priority has been accorded to improvement of sanitation in the slums,” he said.