2018, a cursed year for wildlife

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: For Odisha wildlife, 2018 was a cursed year. The State lost more than 200 wild animals and birds between April and December. If the death of animals from January to March in the last fiscal is taken into account, the number would easily cross 250. Wildlife was in news most of the time for wrong reasons.

Like every year, controversy surrounding elephant deaths rocked the State for the entire year. Forest Department records revealed that Odisha lost 71 elephants in 2018 and 90 per cent of these deaths was human-caused. Contrary to the State Government’s claim about adequate safety measures for the tuskers, electrocution claimed lives of at least 20 elephants while six jumbos died in train accidents. This, however, wasn’t the end. Odisha lost two tigers - one at Debrigarh forest and the other in Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR). In the absence of adequate preparedness by the Government, especially the forest and wildlife divisions, the country’s first big cat relocation programme from Madhya Pradesh to Odisha, proved fatal and put on hold on November 21 after the translocated tiger, Mahavir’s death in Satkosia.

Apart from elephants and tigers, Odisha lost 18 barking deer, 25 black bucks, 18 spotted deer, 27 wild boar, 12 sloth bear, six sambar, two hyena, two civet cat and a porcupine among others between April and November. With no robust mechanism in place, poachers were having a field day throughout the year. As per the statistics of the Forest Department, poachers have killed thee barking deer, three elephant, a porcupine, three sambar, seven spotted deer and nine wild boar.

The death of two tigers is also claimed to have happened due to poaching while the Government is yet to clarify. Besides, busting of pangolin rackets by police on many occasions had raised an alarm about the rampant smuggling of this endangered species in the State. Killing of m i g r a t o r y birds has also remained unreported on certain occasions, a wildlife official said while admitting that steps which are being taken to protect wildlife in the State continue to remain too late and too little.

Expressing concern, wildlife conservationists said wildlife in the State is in danger as it is not in the priority list of the Government. Secretary, Forest and Environment Department, Suresh Mohapatra, however, said several steps have been taken to prevent wildlife deaths and cases of poaching. “Around 100 range officers and field staff have been recruited to help us in strengthening grassroots level patrolling and enforcement in the coming days,” he said, adding, “We have also asked the Energy Department to rectify sagging wires to prevent electrocution of wild animals.”

WORRYING FIGURES

71 elephant deaths reported 4 jumbos were hit by goods train in Jharsuguda in April

20 died of electrocution,including 7 in Dhenkanalalone

One Royal Bengal Tigercarcass was found atDebrigarh forest in Bargarh in

OctoberTiger relocation project put onhold after death oftranslocated tiger Mahavir in

Satkosia in November