2018 memorable for J’singhpur

  2018 was a memorable year for the people of Jagatsinghpur. Several individuals brought laurels to the district by their achievements in national and international levels.

By Amarnath Parida
JAGATSINGHPUR:  2018 was a memorable year for the people of Jagatsinghpur. Several individuals brought laurels to the district by their achievements in national and international levels.Eighteen-year-old Sasmita Nathsharma of Gopiakuda village under Tirtol tehsil made it to the Indian Women Kho Kho team which bagged the International Kho Kho Championship held in England. 

Dr Yagnadatta Rath of Patilo village in Tirtol received the prestigious ‘IMA Dr CT Thakar Award’ in recognition of his services in the healthcare sector. Rath received international praise for trekking more than two km to attend to a pregnant tribal woman in Kandhamal district. 

Similarly, 12-year-old Biswajit of Puhan Icchapur under Balikuda tehsil received the National Bravery Award for showing immense courage and presence of mind to rescue a minor girl from drowning.
In the political front, Paradip MLA and former minister Damodar Rout was expelled from BJD after alleging financial irregularities by the ruling party. The senior leader’s ouster kept the political situation in the district on the boil throughout the year.

However, the district witnessed a rise in criminal activities in the year. A man, Akshya Sethy, was arrested by Kujang police for murdering his daughter and her three children and disposing their bodies in Mahanadi river. Sethy carried out the heinous crime to grab lakhs of rupees from his daughter. 
In another incident, one Nabaghan Sahu of Banapat village in Kujang and three of his family members were burnt to death by his son-in-law over a dispute.

