Bhanja palace to be made tourist spot soon

The historical Bhanja palace in Haripur village of Mayurbhanj district will soon be developed as a tourist spot. 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  The historical Bhanja palace in Haripur village of Mayurbhanj district will soon be developed as a tourist spot. Addressing media persons here recently, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the beauty and grandeur of the palace will soon be restored. The Minister said he had visited the dilapidated palace on May 29. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has already initiated steps for revival of the palace. Sources said the historical palace of Bhanja dynasty has been a victim of official apathy even as crores of rupees, meant for its development, have allegedly been misappropriated. 

Rasikray temple in Bhanja palace

The ASI too had been neglecting the palace, popularly known as ‘Leaning Palace’ as it is tilted to one side. Located around 15 km from Baripada town, the palace comprises remains of a fort, temples and rare artifacts. Spread over 25 acre of land, it is situated on the banks of Budhabalanga river and surrounded by dense forest and villages.

Though in ruins, the site continues to attract tourists from across the country. Locals alleged that though academicians, historians and researchers have drawn the attention of ASI and the State Government to the dilapidated condition of the palace, no visible steps have been taken to conserve and preserve the monument. 

Harish Mohapatra, a resident of Haripur village, said cracks have developed on the south side of the Jagannath temple on the palace premises and the main gate. “The Rasikaray temple also lies in a state of neglect as the restoration work undertaken by ASI is moving at a snail’s pace,” he alleged. 

