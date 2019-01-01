Home States Odisha

BJD supports Triple Talaq Bill with changes  

The BJD on Monday extended its support to the Triple Talaq Bill which is being opposed by Opposition political parties including the Congress.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJD on Monday extended its support to the Triple Talaq Bill which is being opposed by Opposition political parties including the Congress.“We are in favour of passing of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha as early as possible, but with some changes,” senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha Member Prasanna Acharya told this paper.  

“Our leader, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was the first to launch campaign for passing of resolutions for 33 per cent reservation of women in Parliament and state assemblies. We want emancipation of women from all social evils irrespective of religion,” he said.Stating that there are discrepancies in the Bill which should be corrected, Acharya said one cannot expect somebody to maintain his family after sending him to jail. The BJD opposed the provision of three-year jail term for the husband for instant divorce of their wives by uttering Talaq thrice. The BJD had given amendments favouring penalty instead of jail term, he said.

The BJD wants three amendments in the Bill including the proposed jail term. “In order to avoid delay in the passage of the Bill, the Centre should hold talks with Opposition political parties. Last time, the BJD had moved amendments in Lok Sabha but it was initially rejected by the Centre,” he said. 

Acharya said the Bill was tabled and passed in the Lok Sabha after the amendments suggested by BJD were incorporated. “The Government should not delay it further and take suggestions from the Opposition political parties as this is not a political issue. The Centre can also bring the amended Bill which can be discussed in the ongoing winter session,” he said. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till January 2 as the Congress and other Opposition political parties demanded the formation of a select committee to scrutinise the Bill.

Comments

