BJP women gherao CB office

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension ran high in the city on Monday when BJP Mahila Morcha activities and police clashed in front of the Crime Branch (CB) office. Around 100 Mahila Morcha activists were arrested for trying to storm into the CB office.

More than 500 activists, led by State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida, gheraoed the CB headquarters alleging negligence in investigation in the alleged Pipili gang-rape and murder case.

The women activists also demanded ouster of Minister Pradeep Maharathy from the Cabinet for hailing acquittal of the accused persons in the incident. As many as 12 platoons of police forces were deployed to maintain law and order during the protest.