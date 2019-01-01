CM serves 1st night Aahar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday launched night meal facility at Aahaar Centres on hospital campuses across the State.Inaugurating the facility at Capital Hospital here Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik served meal to first few beneficiaries at the Aahar centre. He also dedicated the service at VIMSAR campus in Burla through video conferencing.

Officials said the service will be helpful for patients and their attendants in hospitals who come from far off places.The facility will be operational at 56 Aahar centres operating from hospital campus across the State from Tuesday. The meals, which is being provided at `5 per plate, will be available between 7 pm and 9 pm every day.

According to sources, the State Government has also sought public participation in the scheme and has introduced online donation system in which people can donate for the service on their birthdays, marriages and other occasions.