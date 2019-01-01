Home States Odisha

Economic blockade threatened

By Express News Service

ANGUL:   Members of Angul Zilla Jana Jiban Surakhya Committee have threatened to stage indefinite economic blockade across the industrial district soon over their four-point charter of demands for improvement in health services.

Their demands are making the newly-built Talcher medical college operational from this year, establishment of a super specialist hospital at Angul, posting of adequate doctors and activation of trauma care unit in the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Though the committee had staged several protests and even called a bandh in April over the demands, nothing has been done in this regard so far. The members said since the State Government is yet to fufil their demands, they have decided stage an economic blockade.

