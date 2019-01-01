Farmer innovates UAV-based fertiliser spraying technique

Shiva Prasad Dora By

Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Necessity is the mother of invention, goes the adage. Manual application of fertilisers being an arduous task, Ponuru Babu Rao, a farmer of Rayagada felt the necessity to come up with an innovation that would ease the back-breaking work. After over a year of research and experimentation, he has designed a first-of-its kind drone for application of fertilisers.The 12-kg drone can spray 10 litres of liquid fertilisers over one acre of farm land within seven minutes, revealed its inventor, 39-year-old farmer of Sanyashiguda village in Sanahuma gram panchayat of Gudari block.

Ponuru Babu Rao with his drone I Express

The drone is fitted with GPS system and its parts have been procured from India and China.

Interestingly, Babu is neither an engineering graduate nor has pursued ITI. He had obtained a Bachelors in Education degree after completing BA. “You do not have to be an engineer to come up with an innovation,” says Babu, who was felicitated as the ‘Best Farmer’ by State Government in 2014 for using innovative techniques in farming.

He learnt about the drone design from YouTube. He says application of fertiliser using drones is a common practice abroad to save time, money and achieve accuracy. “India being an agrarian economy, its farmers spend a lot of time and money on fertilisers.

The drone can address this issue,” he adds. The drone records the accurate time and spot where the fertilisers are sprayed which is not possible manually on the part of the farmers. He says the price of a drone like this is `5.5 lakh abroad. It took him 20 months to acquire the know-how and design the model for which, he spent `3.5 lakh from his own pocket.

Babu claims he is the only farmer to have developed a drone for spraying fertilisers. Although he has not yet decided on applying for patent for the farming innovation, Babu says if the State Government helps him place the model in any of the incubators registered under Startup Odisha, he can further develop and popularise it.