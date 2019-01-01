Home States Odisha

Flower price soars for New Year

 With people gearing up to welcome New Year, prices of flowers have skyrocketed across Kendrapara district. 

KENDRAPARA:  With people gearing up to welcome New Year, prices of flowers have skyrocketed across Kendrapara district. Sanjay Rana, a flower seller of Kendrapara said the price of flowers has gone up manifold owing to high demand for New Year. Another flower seller Akshya Sahoo said sale of flowers is high on the New Year and Valentine’s Day. Mohammad Faeem, a florist of Tendakuda village said the earning prospects of florists are linked to demand. “If demand is high, we get a better price for the flowers,” he said. At least 300 flower growers in the district are gearing up to meet the huge demand of flowers particularly red rose. 

Many flower sellers have placed bulk order for red roses. “The occasion provides them an opportunity to make brisk business and for that, advanced planning has to be done,” said Prakash Sahoo, a florist of Kendrapara.

Ranjan Pradhan of Bahakandia had started marigold plantation on the banks of Karandia river a couple of years ago. It did not attract enough  attention with most of the villagers turning down the idea as the risk was not worth taking.

However, floriculture is fast catching up in the villages with rise in demand for flowers on various occasions. The district has witnessed a rise in plantation of marigold, rose and other flower varieties.

“Several florists of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have already placed orders for red roses and other flowers from the flower growers,” said Prakash Jena, who owns a flower shop at College Square in Kendrapada.

He said florists hope to sell more flowers on Tuesday. “From business point of view, it is our biggest occasion,” Prakash said. At present, roses sell for `60 per dozen but it will go up to `100 on the New Year’s Day, he added.

