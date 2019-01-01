Footfall on the rise at Nandankanan zoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nandankanan Zoological Park has witnessed a steep rise in the flow of visitors in the last two years.The zoo witnessed a footfall of about 32.99 lakh visitors, including 1030 foreign tourists, during 2017-18. The a rise of 1.18 lakh visitors also generated a revenue of `14.29 crore against `9.69 crore in 2016-17. This is also the highest footfall and revenue collection in the last five years.

While 27.61 lakh sightseers visited in 2013-14, it was over 29 lakh visitors in 2014-15 and 33.19 lakh visited in 2015-16.The positive change has been attributed to addition of some new facilities and cleaner surroundings. Deputy Director, Nandankanan Zoological Park, Jayant Kumar Das said, “Some new facilities were set-up for attracting the visitors and their convenience. Importance is also being given to keep the zoo and its surrounding clean.”

Highlighting some new facilities in the zoo in 2017-18, the officials said at least five reverse osmosis (RO) plants were installed, including four at the zoo and one at Botanical Garden, for providing purified drinking water to visitors.

Similarly, a baby-care house was set-up near Reptile Park for nursing mothers and a lady personnel of the zoo has also been deployed. A new facility (shed-cum-waiting room) was constructed over an area of 209.43 sq m for the visitors in October 2017. The facility also provides wheelchairs to the persons with disabilities.

Besides this, an enclosure for new Himalayan black bear was set-up and the hyena space was completely renovated. A vulture conservation breeding centre was opened in the last week of this month. The zoo officials said the aviaries were large enough for vultures to perform wing exercises by flying from one end to the another and feed on the carcasses as they do in the wild. Other facilities for the vultures too have been taken care of, the official added.