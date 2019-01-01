Four killed in road accident

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Four persons were killed and one critically injured in a road accident on Sunday night in Rayagada district. The deceased are Rabindra Majhi, Nabin Majhi, Pappu Muduli and Ajay Majhi.

The injured Biru Kumbhara has admitted to the Rayagada Hospital. The accident took place when the four-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a tree near Toyaput village under Tikiri police limits.

They were returning from Borrigumma when driver of the vehicle lost control and it rammed into the tree.

While three persons died on the spot, another died in the hospital. A police case has been registered.