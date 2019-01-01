Home States Odisha

Health gains for Rayagada

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA:  2018 was a year of many highs and a few misses for Rayagada district.
On health front, the district crossed some milestones with the administration bringing down infant and maternal mortality rates besides malaria deaths. Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar received national award from Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar for effective implementation of MGNREGS. The tribal-dominated district, which has remained endemic to malaria for decades, managed to tackle the vector-borne disease.

The Early Diagnosis and Complete Treatment (EDCT), an important strategy for malaria control under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), was done along with Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and  distribution of community bed nets. The district administration also launched a malaria control programme in inaccessible areas, Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran (DAMaN), to curb the menace.

Rayagada was declared as one of 118 aspirational districts in the country by the Centre.
The district administration launched ‘Ama Sankalpa’ and ‘Mission Suryamukhi’ to bring down infant and maternal mortality rates and both the schemes yielded positive results.

The district administration began groundwork on application for geographical indication tag for Kapadaganda shawl of Dongria Kondh tribe and Idital paintings of Lanjia Soura tribe.
Labour unrest was witnessed in JK Paper Mill, IMFA and Utkal Alumina. As far as Maoist violence is concerned, an SOG constable Sanjay Majhi lost his life in a landmine explosion near Sakata village under Muniguda block. Towards the end of the year, cyclone Titli and heavy rainfall damaged crops in Gunupur area.

