INLD promises support for 33 pc quota

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Assembly and senior leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala has promised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that as and when his party will come to power in the State, the party will pass legislation for providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State legislature.

Responding to the letter from the Chief Minister in this regard, Chautala said the INLD is already providing opportunities in allotment of tickets to women during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Appreciating the resolution passed in the Odisha Assembly for providing 33 per cent reservation to women, Chautala said, “No doubt women were not provided suitable opportunities in politics and were treated as weaker section of society.”

The INLD leader said, “I will be happy to communicate to you that if our Parliament and State Assemblies will pass the legislation in favour of providing 33 per cent reservation to women then the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi will be realised for providing justice to women.”The Chief Minister had written to his counterparts in all the states and UTs seeking their support for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament and state assemblies.