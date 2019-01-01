Jeypore hospital gets Aahar centre

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: An Aahar centre was opened at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) at Phulbad in Jeypore on Sunday with an aim to provide subsidised meal to attendants and patients in the hospital and daily wagers. The first centre was opened near old Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH) in Jeypore town last year. Initially, 200 plates of the meal were being provided in the centre of which, 100 plates were consumed by outdoor patients and their attendants. However, the consumption decreased after the SDH was upgraded to District Headquarters Hospital and shifted to Phulbad area on the outskirts of Jeypore last month.

Although the SDH was closed down, the Aahar centre continued to operate and surprisingly a few months later, the number of meals went up to 350 per day. Sources said now residents of Gouda Street, Bapuji Nagar, Prabeda and PRpeta are taking meals at the centre. On the other hand, poor patients and their attendants at the DHH in Phulbad are finding it difficult to purchase food from hotels as there is no Aahar centre there.Taking this into consideration, the district administration decided to start an Aahar centre in the DHH on trial basis.