Man held for fraud  

Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested a man for attempting to encash a cheque of `12.04 crore fraudulently from a private bank in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 01st January 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 10:27 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Commissionerate Police on Monday arrested a man for attempting to encash a cheque of `12.04 crore fraudulently from a private bank in Bhubaneswar. The accused has been identified as Jyoti Ranjan Beuria.Beuria, who was arrested from Chandrasekharpur area here, was known for sporting chunky gold ornaments like chains, rings and bracelets. The accused claimed that he was an investor and offered a loan of `110 crore to a Keonjhar-based firm M/s National Enterprises which is owned by Charanjit Singh Grewal.

Beuria gave a cheque of `110 crore to the firm which was payable at a private bank in the Capital City. The firm later handed over 11 security cheques payable from April 1, 2020 to April 1, 2030 to Beuria. However, the accused tampered the date of a cheque and attempted to encash `12.04 crore. However, the bank officials tipped off the firm about the matter.

Later, Grewal lodged a complaint with Chandrasekharpur police in this regard and a case was registered on December 7. “Beuria has criminal antecedents. An attempt to murder case was also registered against him by Saheed Nagar police earlier,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said.Commissionerate Police has also informed Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch about Beuria’s arrest. Meanwhile, the miscreant was produced in a court here.

