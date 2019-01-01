Marriage season brings in boom time for parlours

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With marriage season setting in, beauty parlours in Silk City are having a boom time. While brides and grooms throng the parlours to get a makeover for best look on the occasion, the parlours are going for a kill by rushing their beauticians for in-house beauty treatment.Although beauty parlours in the city witness regular flow of customers throughout the year, the number goes up substantially during the wedding season. Girls from rural areas too visit the parlours for make-up before their wedding.

Now-a-days, young men too want to look at their best on the most important day of their lives and visit the parlours for facial, pedicure, funky hairstyle, etc. In order to meet the burgeoning demand during the season, several temporary beauty parlours have cropped up in the city. Besides, beauty therapists from metros including New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai have been organising workshops to impart expert tips to the technicians.

The city has around 60 parlours for men and women excluding the temporary ones. Till the 1990s, the beauty parlour business was confined to Chinese families. However, with passage of time, others have opted for providing services like dyeing, bleaching, facial, pedicure and manicure to their clients.

Depending on demand, the parlours use branded and common varieties of cosmetics. The charges for make-up with unbranded cosmetics range from `25 to `3,100 and with branded items, the rates start at `50 and go up to `25,000.

The owner of a beauty parlour at Khalasi Street said clients opt for bleaching on hands, face, legs and neck. “Several varieties of facial make-up like metallic, fruity, floral, skin lifting and tightening and treatment of dehydrated skin are on offer. The latest hair styles are high bun and low bun. On an average, I do make-up for 10 girls per day,” she said.

However, Bandita, a social worker, said youngsters have become fashion conscious due to access to internet, fashion shows and television. She said there is no harm in mushrooming of beauty parlours as they have become a source of bread and butter for several entrepreneurs. But, some unscrupulous elements, in the name of body care are indulging in flesh trade and this should be dealt with sternly.