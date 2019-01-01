Naveen ends the year with KALIA launch

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Asparting gift to the farmers in 2018, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the ‘Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) to provide financial assistance amounting to `10,180 crore over a period of three years. All the small and marginal farmers of the State will be covered under the scheme. Besides, the Chief Minister launched a statewide campaign - Krushak Sampark Abhiyan (KSA) - for reaching out to the farmers with an objective to increase their participation in various schemes being implemented by department of agriculture and farmers’ empowerment, cooperation, fisheries and animal resource development and Odisha Livelihoods Mission.

The campaign will be organised at the gram panchayat and PACS levels for two months under the coordination of Cooperation department. A logo of KALIA, KALIA website, KALIA helpline and KALIA Barta were also launched by the Chief Minister. Official sources said Odisha State Agriculture Marketing Board (OSAM) will be the state nodal authority (SNA) for implementation of the scheme.

District and block level committees under the chairmanship of Collector and block development officer (BDO) concerned have been constituted to ensure implementation of KSA. Social media tools like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube will also be used extensively to reach out to every farming family of Odisha to popularise the scheme for socio-economic upliftment of the small and marginal farmers.

The KALIA envisages support of `5000 per farmer family per season (Rabi and Kharif) to 30,17,600 farmers for cultivation. Livelihood support of `12,500 will be provided to 10 lakh landless agricultural households for three years out of which one lakh households will be covered during 2018-19 to promote allied activities like goatery, sheep cultivation, poultry farming, mushroom cultivation, bee keeping and fishery.

Besides, financial assistance of `10,000 will provided to five lakh vulnerable agricultural households under the scheme. The scheme has provision of life insurance support to 32.8 lakh cultivators and 24.2 lakh landless agricultural labourers with premium of `171 per beneficiary in age group of 18 to 50 years and an additional premium of `12 for age group of 50 to 70 years.

Interest free crop loan of `50,000 will also be provided under the scheme. As per operational modalities, those coming under employment category (including retired staff) either in State or Central government, any State/Central public sector undertaking will not be considered under this scheme. Those coming under income tax payee category will also be excluded. Official sources said fund transfer from the selected banks to eligible farmers after being verified by different levels will be completed by January 25, 2019 in the first phase and February 15, 2019 in the second phase. Left out cases will be dealt in third phase.

