Night meals in Rourkela city

RMC Commissioner Rashmita Panda said night meal would be available between 7 pm and 10 pm.

Published: 01st January 2019

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Monday introduced Ratri Aahar (night-meal) scheme at its existing Aahar centres on campuses of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and Ispat General Hospital (IGH) of Rourkela Steel Plant. Cooked food will be provided at subsidised rate to patients and attendants visiting the hospitals in the night. 

The facility at the secluded IGH campus at Sector-19 comes as a boon for attendants and patients as there are a very few hotels in the area.

During daytime, the RMC runs six Aahar centres.Besides the two hospitals, other Aahar centres are located at Vedvyas, Power House Road, Sector-2 and New Bus Stand.

