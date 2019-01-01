Panel wants stern action on bungling of MDM rice

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Finance department recommending for recovery of about `19 crore from delinquent officials for short supply of rice worth over `18.65 crore under the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme, the Odisha State Food Commission has requested the State Government to take exemplary action against the officials concerned.A special audit by the department into irregularities in supply of rice under MDM and discrepancy in fund utilisation in supplementary nutrition scheme in Keonjhar district revealed financial bungling to the tune of `1888.72 lakh.

Following complaints that some transport agents engaged for delivery of rice under the scheme in Bhadrak and Keonjhar districts are diverting the food grain for purposes other than providing supplementary nutrition to school children, the State Food Commission had sought immediate intervention of the Government.

Since corrective measures were not taken promptly, as normally expected, the Food Commission moved the Finance department with a request to conduct a special audit into the allegations on a priority basis.

The special audit suggested recovery of `1,888.72 lakh from officials concerned as bulk of the amount relates to short delivery of MDM rice by two transport agents. “The audit report clearly brings out the gross misconduct and indifference of the District Education Officer (DEO), Keonjhar and other Government employees,” said a letter of State Food Commission Chairperson Ranglal Jamuda to School and Mass Education department.

The audit found excess consumption of MDM rice by one Manna Trust over and above the requirement. The cost of the excess rice used was estimated at `6.53 lakh. While shortage of rice stock worth `4.4 lakh was detected, the audit has recommended for recovery of `9.24 crore towards non-realisation of sale proceeds of empty gunny bags.Jamuda requested the department to take exemplary action against the culprits in the larger interest of school children.