Home States Odisha

Steel City declared ODF  

Rourkela  was declared open defecation free (ODF) on Monday.

Published: 01st January 2019 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Rourkela  was declared open defecation free (ODF) on Monday.
To achieve the ODF status, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) roped in six women SHGs from slums at Bandamunda, Nayabazar, Koelnagar and Panposh areas and signed deals for maintenance and operation of community toilets in their localities.

At a function of the RMC held at Uditnagar High School on Monday, RMC Commissioner Rashmita Panda declared the RMC limits comprising 40 Wards free from open defecation. As many as 64 community toilets and 53 public toilets have been constructed. Of the target to construct 5,186 Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs), 4,290 are in use after completion. The rest 896 IHHLs are nearing completion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Obituaries 2018: Bidding a final farewell to Stan Lee, Sridevi, Karunanidhi, Vajpayee, others
Looking back: 10 new words added to the Dictionary in 2018
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp