Talks on development of Jagannath Mutt held

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Newly-appointed Tehsildar of Rasulpur Saroj Kumar Panda on Monday held discussion with residents of Betanda village in Kuakhia over development of the century-old Jagannath Mutt. Panda, who is also in-charge trustee of the Mutt, visited the shrine and offered prayer to Lord Jagannath and witnessed the ‘mangal arati’. “The century-old Mutt is in a dilapidated condition.

It needs urgent repair and renovation. We will take immediate steps in this regard and involve villagers and all stake holders to develop the shrine,” said Panda. Kaspa Revenue Inspector Durjaya Sarangi, who accompanied the Tehsildar, explained the property of the Mutt. He told Panda that Jagannath Mutt at Betanda is unique and its traditions are different from similar shrines in the area.

The Mutt has more than 70 acre of arable land and most of its income comes from cultivation. The entire land has been given to share croppers on lease. But, the share croppers have not been paying the annual lease amount regularly. The cost of all rituals at the shrine is borne by the Mutt’s own fund. This has hampered plans to develop the Mutt. 

Panda also held discussion with share croppers and enhanced the lease amount from the new year. “I have asked all share croppers working on Mutt land on lease to pay `6,250 per acre for a year. They have been asked to clear all dues. If anyone fails to pay the money on time, legal action will be initiated against him,” he said.

