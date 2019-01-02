BJD activist shot dead

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Uneasy prevails in Ghatakuri village of Aska after a BJD activist was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Bahan Lenka. Bahan was on his way home with a friend, Ranjit Swain, on a motorcycle when a group of youths detained them near College Chowk. Noticing firearms and sharp weapons in their hands, Ranjit, who was riding the motorcycle, tried to speed off from the spot. However, the miscreants fired at them and a bullet hit the back of Bahan.

A frightened Ranjit then stopped the bike. The group of youths, who were giving a chase, reached near them and dragged Bahan from the motorcycle. They later shot him in the head from a close range.

Meanwhile, Ranjit ran from the spot and narrated the incident to the locals. On being informed, police also reached the spot but the group had escaped on Balipadar route.

Bahan was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. Later in the night, Bahan’s brother Arabinda Lenka,who is the sarpanch of Kharia panchayat, lodged a complaint with police. It is suspected that Bahan was murdered over an old rivalry.

Last year, one Hatia Jena of Humuki village in Kharia panchayat was killed in a group clash. Suspecting Bahan’s role in the death, Hatia’s supporters had prepared a plan to eliminate him by engaging supari killers of Bhubaneswar, alleged Arabinda.

On Tuesday, autopsy was performed on Bahan’s body at MKCGMCH and two bullets, one from the back and the other from head, were recovered. Later, the body was handed over to the deceased’s family. Bahan’s body was taken in a procession for cremation.

Bahan was popular in College Chowk area. On the day, locals staged a road blockade demanding immediate arrest of the killers. The blockade was lifted after police reached the spot and assured the locals of swift action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, police have detained some youths over the incident. However, the cops refused to divulge any details.