Home States Odisha

BJP farmer wing to gherao Naveen Nivas on Jan 8

As a result, the farmers have to lose out on their dues. 

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After launching a series of agitations on farmers’ issues, BJP Krushak Morcha has decided to gherao Naveen Nivas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence, on January 8 as a mark of protest against the State Government’s failure to resolve the crisis facing the farm sector.

The BJP, which had extended support to the long march of farmers to the Capital under the banner of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan in November over their demands of price, prestige and pension, has urged Naveen to make his stand clear on providing bonus to farmers over and above the minimum support price for paddy announced by the Centre.

Though the Chief Minister had announced in 2015 to provide bonus of `100 per quintal of paddy in a farmers’ rally at Sohela, he is silent on his promise, said State BJP Krushak Morcha president Sivaji Mohanty.

After a preparatory meeting for the proposed mass convention of farmers in the city on January 8, Mohanty said farmers are facing several hardships to sell their paddy due to utter mismanagement at the paddy procurement centres (PPCs). While paddy stocks are piling up in the market yards, non-functioning of the mandis has forced farmers to sell their stocks to middlemen who are agents of local rice millers at whatever prices they quote.

The Centre has fixed paddy MSP at `1,750 per quintal for common variety and `1,770 for Grade-A variety, but farmers are selling paddy at `1,000 to `1,200 per quintal to private traders. 
Highlighting the farmers’ problems, activists of Krushak Morcha have been laying siege to mandis from December 19 demanding purchase of paddy from farmers at MSP, but there is hardly any improvement in

the situation.
Besides, complaints of price cut for at least 4 kg to 5 kg per bag during procurement galore across the States and no step has been taken by the State Government to stop the malpractice. As a result, the farmers have to lose out on their dues. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp