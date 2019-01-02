Home States Odisha

BJP women activists held on way to Naveen’s house

The BJP women’s wing on Monday gheraoed the State Crime Branch headquarters in Cuttack demanding justice for the Pipili gang rape and murder victim.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP Mahila Morcha, which is demanding ouster of Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy over his insensitive remarks on Pipili gang rape case, on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his silence on the issue.

Activists of the Mahila Morcha made an attempt to gherao Naveen Nivas, residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, demanding Maharathy’s scalp and CBI probe into the alleged murder case of the gang rape victim.

As the Mahila Morcha activists tried to break police cordon to proceed to Naveen Niwas, police prevented them leading to a scuffle near the traffic post. Several activists were later taken into preventive custody.
Slamming the Chief Minister for not taking action against Maharathy, who was accused of shielding the culprits, for hailing the lower court acquitting all the accused persons in the case, State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida said, the Chief Minister has no right to remain in power as he failed to give protection and justice to the Pipili gang rape victim. 

While the State Government has failed miserably to give protection to women and girls who are being subjected to sexual assault in different parts of the State, Parida said the Crime Branch of police botched the investigation to help the accused in the case. “We urged the Chief Minister to hand over the case to the CBI for a fair probe into the case,” Parida said. 

The BJP women’s wing on Monday gheraoed the State Crime Branch headquarters in Cuttack demanding justice for the Pipili gang rape and murder victim.

Praida said the Mahila Morcha will continue to protest till Naveen sacks Maharathy, who had to resign from the Ministry in 2012 in the wake of State-wide outrage for allegedly sheltering the accused persons.
Condemning the police excess on Mahola Morcha activits, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in a tweet said, “It seems there is an undeclared emergency in Odisha as people are not allowed to raise questions to the Chief Minister.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp