BJP women activists held on way to Naveen’s house

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP Mahila Morcha, which is demanding ouster of Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy over his insensitive remarks on Pipili gang rape case, on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his silence on the issue.

Activists of the Mahila Morcha made an attempt to gherao Naveen Nivas, residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, demanding Maharathy’s scalp and CBI probe into the alleged murder case of the gang rape victim.

As the Mahila Morcha activists tried to break police cordon to proceed to Naveen Niwas, police prevented them leading to a scuffle near the traffic post. Several activists were later taken into preventive custody.

Slamming the Chief Minister for not taking action against Maharathy, who was accused of shielding the culprits, for hailing the lower court acquitting all the accused persons in the case, State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida said, the Chief Minister has no right to remain in power as he failed to give protection and justice to the Pipili gang rape victim.

While the State Government has failed miserably to give protection to women and girls who are being subjected to sexual assault in different parts of the State, Parida said the Crime Branch of police botched the investigation to help the accused in the case. “We urged the Chief Minister to hand over the case to the CBI for a fair probe into the case,” Parida said.

The BJP women’s wing on Monday gheraoed the State Crime Branch headquarters in Cuttack demanding justice for the Pipili gang rape and murder victim.

Praida said the Mahila Morcha will continue to protest till Naveen sacks Maharathy, who had to resign from the Ministry in 2012 in the wake of State-wide outrage for allegedly sheltering the accused persons.

Condemning the police excess on Mahola Morcha activits, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in a tweet said, “It seems there is an undeclared emergency in Odisha as people are not allowed to raise questions to the Chief Minister.”