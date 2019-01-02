City’s inadequate shelters cripple lives of homeless

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the city experiencing its coldest nights this winter, the extreme weather conditions have doubled the plight of thousands of homeless individuals who are spending sleepless nights under the open sky due to inadequate night shelters.

The night temperature, which had plunged to an all-time low in the Capital a day back, has not only crippled the lives of these people but also exposed how ill-prepared the civic authorities are.

Bimbadhar Behera, a differently-abled street vendor, who sleeps outside the railway station here says he is unaware of the existence of any shelter for homeless.

Behera is among the hundreds of homeless who have no other option to escape the biting cold but spend nights at bus stands, railway station platforms, temple verandahs, footpaths, lower PMG road and other public places.

“For the last one week the platform has been my home because of the chilling cold,” a differently-abled Behera said.

In 2016, night shelters were converted into Shelter for Urban Homeless but many are not aware of their functioning, sources said.

Currently, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has seven Shelter for Urban Homeless at Ganga Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Chandrasekharpur, Mali Sahi, Bhimpur, Ghatikia and Bhimpur which are being managed by two volunteer organisations.

However, allegations have been made that little is being done to create awareness among people about functioning of these shelters. Moreover, the existing strength of shelter homes which is around 470 is hopelessly inadequate to accommodate city’s homeless.

As per survey by volunteer organisations last year, the number of homeless individuals in the Capital was around 6,550 and was gradually increasing.

However, the State Government and the civic authorities have failed to address their plight, especially during winter.

Abha Rani Choudhury, Secretary, Odisha Patita Udhar Samiti which manages five shelter homes in the city, said more such homes are required in the Capital. She further said the Government should take steps to set up separate shelters for women as well as differently-abled persons with all required facilities. “Besides, separate cells should be created at shelter homes for drug addicts to avoid trouble to others,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner (Welfare), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Sanghamitra Behera said steps are being taken to increase the capacity of existing shelters in the city.