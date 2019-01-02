Home States Odisha

Cloud over Sundari’s fate

Uncertainty looms over the fate of Bandhavgarh tigress Sundari which has been locked in an enclosure at Raigoda for the last two months.

By BK Rout
Express News Service

ANGUL: Uncertainty looms over the fate of Bandhavgarh tigress Sundari which has been locked in an enclosure at Raigoda for the last two months. The big cat is likely to stay in the enclosure for another six months.

So far, neither the State Government nor the Centre has been able to take a call on whether the tigress will stay at Satkosia or shifted elsewhere. 

“No decision has been taken by the State and Centre on the fate of the tigress which is now in Raigoda enclosure. She is in perfect health and her behaviour is normal. The tigress is being monitored round the clock by a team,” said Field Director of Satkosia tiger Reserve (STR) Sudarshan Panda.

Panda ruled out the early release of the tigress stating that it will take more than five months before a decision is taken about her fate.

Meanwhile, animal activists have raised concerns over the big cat’s long stay in the enclosure which may affect her health and behaviour. Experts said delay in releasing the tigress into the wild would affect her natural habitat pattern. 

Long detention in an enclosure is detrimental for the tigress. Prolonged captivity may affect her health and most importantly, the tigress may lose its predatory capabilities, said an animal, activist.

The State Government had brought one tiger on June 21 and the tigress on June 28 from Madhya Pradesh as part of its plan to boost the big cat population in Odisha. Both were first lodged in Raigoda enclosure. The male was released into the wild on July 7 and later, Sundari on August 16.

After her release, Sundari stayed close to human settlements and allegedly killed a woman of Hatibari on September 9. Later on October 21, the tigress reportedly killed another man of Tainsi following which locals staged protest and resorted to violence in Satksoia.

Bowing down to local pressure, the STR authorities tranquillised Sundari on November 6 and brought her back to the Raigoda enclosure.

