Duped of Rs 5L by lure of smart phone

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As many as 51 people of a village were duped of `five lakh by a fraudster in the district. The matter came to light after the victims filed complaint with police on Tuesday.

As per the complaint, Sudam Charan Behera of Kacharasahi village under Korei block of the district had told the villagers that he was an employee of Bajaj Finance and could arrange loans for them from his company at a very low rate of interest to buy smart phones. He asked the villagers to provide photo copies of their bank passbook, Aadhaar card, voter identity card and mobile number liked to their bank accounts for the purpose. To win the trust of the villagers, he showed them his visiting card with the logo of the company.

“As many as 51 villagers gave the required document along with their mobile number to Sudam. He also took individual signature from each applicant on plain paper. Later, he got 51 credit cards issued from Bajaj Finance on the basis of the document of the villagers and purchased smart phones worth `10,000 per piece from each credit card. But he did not tell the villagers anything about it,” said police.

On Saturday, an official from Bajaj Finance came to Kacharasahi and asked the villagers why they had not paid their first EMI for the credit cards. The villagers expressed their innocence about the credit cards and told the official that they have not purchased any smart phone. Later, the victims learnt that they were duped by Sudam and filed a complaint with Panikoili police on Tuesday. Based on their complaints, a case has been registered and investigation is on.