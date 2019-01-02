Home States Odisha

Duped of Rs 5L by lure of smart phone

As many as 51 people of a village were duped of `five lakh by a fraudster in the district. The matter came to light after the victims filed complaint with police on Tuesday.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: As many as 51 people of a village were duped of `five lakh by a fraudster in the district. The matter came to light after the victims filed complaint with police on Tuesday.

As per the complaint, Sudam Charan Behera of Kacharasahi village under Korei block of the district had told the villagers that he was an employee of Bajaj Finance and could arrange loans for them from his company at a very low rate of interest to buy smart phones. He asked the villagers to provide photo copies of their bank passbook, Aadhaar card, voter identity card and mobile number liked to their bank accounts for the purpose. To win the trust of the villagers, he showed them his visiting card with the logo of the company. 

“As many as 51 villagers gave the required document along with their mobile number to Sudam. He also took individual signature from each applicant on plain paper. Later, he got 51 credit cards issued from Bajaj Finance on the basis of the document of the villagers and purchased smart phones worth `10,000 per piece from each credit card. But he did not tell the villagers anything about it,” said police.

On Saturday, an official from Bajaj Finance came to Kacharasahi and asked the villagers why they had not paid their first EMI for the credit cards. The villagers expressed their innocence about the credit cards and told the official that they have not purchased any smart phone. Later, the victims learnt that they were duped by Sudam and filed a complaint with Panikoili police on Tuesday. Based on their complaints, a case has been registered and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp