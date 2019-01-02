Home delivery of RoR starts

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In what is sure to bring relief to people of Ganjam, the district administration has started home delivery of record of rights (RoR). With this move, people looking to execute a land or property deal at the sub-registrar’s office, need not wait in queue to collect the document.

The deed will now be delivered at the doorsteps of people by the respective tehsils. India Post has been assigned the responsibility of delivering the RoRs. The earlier practice of a person looking to execute a land or property deal involved visiting the office of the sub-registrar office to complete the formalities. The office usually took a month to generate the RoR and another to issue the mutation paper.

In order to improve service delivery system, the State Government had recently ordered to dispatch the RoR from the tehsil office to the applicant’s home through Speed Post. The applicant will need to pay `80 to avail the service. For the convenience of citizens and dispatch of RoR through Speed Post by the tehsildars, the Government has reportedly ordered to collect the dispatch charges as user fee at the time of registration of document. The service commenced at Kanisi tehsil office from Tuesday.

Kanisi Tehsildar Sarat Chandra Mohapatra said the move is part of e-Governance and is aimed at strengthening public service. Among others, Additional Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar Samantara, Pratap Kumar Khuntia, Nazir Tarini Sahu and others were present.

