Home States Odisha

Home delivery of RoR starts

In what is sure to bring relief to people of Ganjam, the district administration has started home delivery of record of rights (RoR). 

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In what is sure to bring relief to people of Ganjam, the district administration has started home delivery of record of rights (RoR). With this move, people looking to execute a land or property deal at the sub-registrar’s office, need not wait in queue to collect the document.

The deed will now be delivered at the doorsteps of people by the respective tehsils. India Post has been assigned the responsibility of delivering the RoRs. The earlier practice of a person looking to execute a land or property deal involved visiting the office of the sub-registrar office to complete the formalities. The office usually took a month to generate the RoR and another to issue the mutation paper. 

In order to improve service delivery system, the State Government had recently ordered to dispatch the RoR from the tehsil office to the applicant’s home through Speed Post. The applicant will need to pay `80 to avail the service. For the convenience of citizens and dispatch of RoR through Speed Post by the tehsildars, the Government has reportedly ordered to collect the dispatch charges as user fee at the time of registration of document. The service commenced at Kanisi tehsil office from Tuesday. 

Kanisi Tehsildar Sarat Chandra Mohapatra said the move is part of e-Governance and is aimed at strengthening public service. Among others, Additional Tehsildar Sanjay Kumar Samantara, Pratap Kumar Khuntia, Nazir Tarini Sahu and others were present. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp