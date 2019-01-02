Nalco launches ESR on New Year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Public Sector Enterprise, Nalco, unveiled an innovative Employee Social Responsibility (ESR) programme to mark the beginning of New Year on Tuesday.

The programme offers employees a satisfying way to meaningfully contribute towards social causes. It will enable the company to augment the existing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme with ESR through direct participation of employees.

Hundreds of employees came forward to support the initiative by contributing `3,000 each towards education of girl child immediately after the scheme was launched. As part of the programme, Nalco will match the fund with equal grant.

Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Tapan Kumar Chand said the programme will not only increase the number of beneficiaries that belong to BPL families from tribal-dominated areas, under the flagship CSR scheme ‘Nalco Ki Ladli’ but also help employees participate and enrich the scheme.

“What began as an initiative to empower girl child through Nalco Ki Ladli scheme is turning out to be a powerful tool to trigger women empowerment. It is good that the employees have come forward to contribute for a good cause,” he said.

Chand said the initiative has the potential to grow into a powerful model that can be scaled up and replicated by many other progressive companies. The programme can enable girls from underprivileged sections to carry out their studies and employees to become their mentor, he added.

Senior Management of Nalco, which discussed the business strategy and way forward, has also decided to introduce a cashless model for MSMEs by supplying input materials and lending marketing support for finished products besides making the units economic viable and building an industrial ecosystem around the mother plant.The initiative, to be launched shortly, will ensure promotion of local employment as more than 2000 people will be engaged in 200 such MSMEs. On this occasion, Nalco Ki Ladlis were handed over hygiene kits while blankets were distributed among organisations working for poor and persons with disabilities.