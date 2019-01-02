Home States Odisha

No relief from cold wave yet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Intense cold wave condition continued to grip several parts of the State with the minimum temperature remaining 2 to 3 degree Celsius below normal in all the stations on Tuesday.  
In the Capital, the minimum temperature stood at 9.5 degrees, though about 1.3 degrees more than Sunday when it recorded 8.2 degree Celsius, an all-time low for the season in the State.
The cold wave will continue to prevail at isolated places as mercury dropped to below 10 degree C in 19 places, said sources in India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

The IMD sources, however, said there was a slight increase in minimum temperature in most of the stations with Daringbadi and Phulbani recording temperature below 5 degree C. 
Daringbadi continued to remain the coldest place in the State with a minimum temperature of 4 degree C while Phulbani was second coldest at 4.5 degrees.

There was no respite from single digit in several other places. Temperature in Keonjhar was recorded at 6.4 degrees. Similarly, Angul and Koraput recorded 6.6 degrees, Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Titlagarh and Sonepur recorded 7 degrees while the temperature in Jharsuguda stood at 7.5 degrees, Sambalpur 7.8, Balangir 8, Hirakud 9.1, Baripada 9.2, Talcher and Malkangiri 9.4 and in Balasore it was 9.9 degree Celsius.

Twin-city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also witnessed slight increase in minimum temperature. The mercury in Cuttack read 9.4 degrees. 

The cold wave condition prevailing in the State is mostly due to Cold winds blowing from north and north-west India which will continue till January 5. 

Severe cold wave will grip parts of Kandhamal, Koraput, Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Angul districts for the next 48 hours, said IMD. 
Sources said a few Bhubaneswar-bound flights and trains were slightly delayed due to rough weather.

