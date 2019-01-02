Paddy procurement takes a hit in Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Even as the paddy procurement process was started in the district from December 3, procurement centres have not yet been opened in many places.

As many as 16 centres have not been opened and farmers are forced to sell paddy to traders from neighbouring States through brokers. Besides, collection figure in 26 centres have not been satisfactory. In the first phase of the procurement, only 10 pc of the target of 4,58,820 quintal paddy was collected.

In order to achieve the target, 42 collection centres along with 32 PACS were opened in five blocks. In Jharsuguda block, 16,751 quintal paddy from seven collection centres has been collected till date. In Kirmira block, 4,142 quintal has been collected from three centres while 10,161 quintal was procured from 12 centres in Lakhanpur block.

Jharsuguda Collector Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik said paddy procurement in the district was unsatisfactory so far. He said this is due to rumour that farmers will be deprived of insurance if they sell their entire produce. “Paddy sale is not related to insurance,” he clarified.