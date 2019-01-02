Home States Odisha

Solar fencing on private land to save crops, jumbos

To minimise jumbo depredation and elephant deaths due to electrocution, Forest and Environment Department has decided to instal solar fences on private land around elephant corridors.

Published: 02nd January 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To minimise jumbo depredation and elephant deaths due to electrocution, Forest and Environment Department has decided to instal solar fences on private land around elephant corridors. The Department will also bring ‘Gaja’, a vehicle equipped with all modern equipment, from West Bengal for the purpose. 

Sources said installation of solar fences will keep the intruders or wild animals away by giving them a short but safe shock when they come in contact with the fence. Unlike electric fencing, the solar fences will reduce the risk of electrocution which has claimed lives of at least 20 elephants between April and December this year.

“The project will be launched soon and solar fencing on private land will be done on a public private partnership (PPP) mode,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Wildlife, Sandip Tripathy. At present the solar fencing project is being implemented only in forest areas but the Government has plans to implement it in areas where crop is being yielded, he said.

“Except in areas where the elephant movement is regular, solar fences will be installed in all other areas in and around the corridors where there is a possibility of crop damage or man-elephant conflict,” he said. “An agreement will be signed with the private land owners for implementation of the project in their land,” the PCCF added.

According to the government decision, installation of solar fences will be undertaken by Forest Department while their maintenance will be the responsibility of land owner concerned. The move will not only reduce the risk of crop damage but also curb man-animal conflict, Tripathy said.
About the vehicle ‘Gaja’, the PCCF said initially one vehicle will be brought by this month end. “More such vehicles will be brought depending on their usefulness,” he said. 

The vehicle costs around `25 lakh and has all modern equipment including lights, siren and alarm system, chains, crane, cutter and tranquillising tools, which will be highly useful in preventing depredation and driving away elephant herd from village areas or crop fields.

