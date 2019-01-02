State to propose course in physical disorders to MCI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to propose the Medical Council of India (MCI) to include special sections or papers on developmental disorders in the MBBS course curriculum.

A senior official said the decision to suggest the MCI about inclusion of the subject in the course curriculum has been taken at a recent high-level meeting of the State level coordination committee constituted under National Trust (NT) Act.

“Since there is no special section on developmental disorders in the current course curriculum, we have decided to submit a set of proposals suggesting the statutory body for medical education to include special papers covering assessment, detection, diagnosis and intervention needs,” he informed.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act passed by Parliament in 2016 has been implemented last year after the country ratified United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which made it mandatory to harmonise all its existing legislations in line with its provisions.

The legislation has moved from charity to a rights-based approach to safeguard the interests of people with disabilities besides increasing the number of listed disabilities from 7 to 21.

The Government has decided to conduct training and periodic meeting of doctors, NGOs, Anganwadi workers and professionals of therapy centres supported under Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department for early identification, effective assessment, prevention and possible treatment of children with disabilities, especially up to seven years of age.

At the meeting, it was also decided to sensitise all district-level officers and NGO heads on different activities under National Trust to promote convergence and extensive intervention for improvement of status of PwDs covered under NT Act.

Sensitisation programmes would be conducted at district level for the purpose and the State Nodal Agency Centre (SNAC) will prepare programme calendar for all districts for submission to the SSEPD Department soon.

“A team of professionals and officials from SNAC will jointly visit the district level organisations, including therapy centres and special schools to review technical status and suggest improvement of services for special children with emphasis on disabilities covered under National Trust,” the official added.