Home States Odisha

State to propose course in physical disorders to MCI

The State Government has decided to propose the Medical Council of India (MCI) to include special sections or papers on developmental disorders in the MBBS course curriculum.

Published: 02nd January 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to propose the Medical Council of India (MCI) to include special sections or papers on developmental disorders in the MBBS course curriculum.
A senior official said the decision to suggest the MCI about inclusion of the subject in the course curriculum has been taken at a recent high-level meeting of the State level coordination committee constituted under National Trust (NT) Act.

“Since there is no special section on developmental disorders in the current course curriculum, we have decided to submit a set of proposals suggesting the statutory body for medical education to include special papers  covering assessment, detection, diagnosis and intervention needs,” he informed.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act passed by Parliament in 2016 has been implemented last year after the country ratified United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which made it mandatory to harmonise all its existing legislations in line with its provisions.
The legislation has moved from charity to a rights-based approach to safeguard the interests of people with disabilities besides increasing the number of listed disabilities from 7 to 21.

The Government has decided to conduct training and periodic meeting of doctors, NGOs, Anganwadi workers and professionals of therapy centres supported under Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department for early identification, effective assessment, prevention and possible treatment of children with disabilities, especially up to seven years of age.
At the meeting, it was also decided to sensitise all district-level officers and NGO heads on different activities under National Trust to promote convergence and extensive intervention for improvement of status of PwDs covered under NT Act.

Sensitisation programmes would be conducted at district level for the purpose and the State Nodal Agency Centre (SNAC) will prepare programme calendar for all districts for submission to the SSEPD Department soon.

“A team of professionals and officials from SNAC will jointly visit the district level organisations, including therapy centres and special schools to review technical status and suggest improvement of services for special children with emphasis on disabilities covered under National Trust,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp