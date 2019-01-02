Home States Odisha

Support eludes kickboxing champion

Adversities have failed to dent the sporting spirit of Manas Dora.

Manas Dora with his medals | Express

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

PARADIP: Adversities have failed to dent the sporting spirit of Manas Dora. Even after emerging as national kickboxing champion, he has to work as a salesman at a petrol pump in Kendrapara town to pursue his dream of making it big in the sports. 

The 25-year-old youngster, hailing from Paradeepgarh village under Kujang tehsil, has been felicitated by various organisations. But, lack of financial support or a stable job remains a major obstacle for him to compete in international events. 

Despite financial constraints, Manas’ family supported him to excel in the sport. His father Sanatan Dora said, “We are poor and have limited resources. It was quite tough to buy clothes, shoes and bear travelling expenses for Manas and I had to borrow money from others so that he could fulfil his dream.” Now, Manas works as a salesman to save enough to buy sports equipment and support his family of five including two sons and one daughter, he added. 

The young pugilist has passed Plus II and Fitter course from ITI. Despite winning gold and silver medals in kickboxing and karate championships, he has not been able to land a stable job. Manas is disappointed by lack of Government support. He said his coach Amarjyoti Rout played an important role in shaping his sports career. 

Sarpanch of Paradeepgarh panchayat Mihir Ranjan Sahoo said, “Despite poverty, Manas’ strong will and determination has brought him success in life. On behalf of the panchayat, he has been felicitated with ‘Mu Hero Mu Odisha’ (I am Hero. I am Odisha) award.”

Dora had won gold medal in National Kickboxing Championship 2017 held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Besides, he has won silver in Karate (Kumite) and bronze in Kata at the Inter State level Open Karate Championship 2018. 

