Youth, farm issues to dominate political discourse in election year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Issues pertaining to farmers and youths are likely to dominate political discourse in 2019 as Assembly elections in Odisha are scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha polls.

Though BJD, BJP and Congress will remain the main contenders during the Assembly polls, possibilities of formation of regional parties cannot be ruled out altogether. Two senior leaders, Bijay Mohapatra and Dilip Ray are yet to make their future course of action public, though it was expected that a decision will be taken by the two leaders after the latter’s return to Odisha from overseas visit.

As Ray has now returned to Odisha, it is expected that he and Mohapatra will take a decision on their future course of action soon. Sources said the two leaders are thinking of a platform other than BJD and Congress, though nothing has been finalised as yet. Though Ray’s joining BJD had been cleared, there seems to be opposition for Mohapatra from a section of the ruling party.

Senior leader Damodar Rout had teamed up with former Union Minister and chief of Samatakranti Party Braja Kishore Tripathy after he was expelled from BJD and had announced a new political party - ‘Biju Samatakranti Dal. The proposed coalition was, however, short lived and Rout’s plans to launch a crusade against corruption received a jolt following differences with Tripathy.

However, on Tuesday, the former minister hinted at floating a new political outfit. “We have decided to float a new party with a new name in 2019 and I have that confidence. The new party will become an alternative to the present ruling dispensation,” he said.

Besides, former MP Baijayant Panda is yet to make anything clear about his future course of action. Panda had said discussions are on whether he will support any party or others will support him in fighting evils like crime against women, unemployment and corruption in Odisha.

Congress and BJD have, however, downplayed the impact of such political formations. “Let alone regional, two major national parties including BJP and Congress are also not in a position to give a fight to BJD,” BJD spokesperson, Sasmit Patra said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said regional parties have a very short life span in Odisha.