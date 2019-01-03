Home States Odisha

District administration gives Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav fest a miss

Uncertainty looms over Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav this year due to the ongoing lawyers agitation over Orissa High Court bench demand.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Uncertainty looms over Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav this year due to the ongoing lawyers agitation over Orissa High Court bench demand. It is during this time of the year that the three-day event, considered the first folk festival of the State, is organised in the town. It has been providing a platform to local folk artistes to exhibit their talent.

In 2014, the festival was cancelled due to outbreak of jaundice but from 2015, the festival is being organised under the banner of Sambalpur Sanskrutika Parishad.

This year due to the lawyers’ agitation, offices remained closed for a long period as a result of which, no decision was taken by the Culture Department or district administration to hold the festival. This has led to discontentment among the artistes, who eagerly wait for the annual festival. Former coordinator of the event, Santosh Dash said it is a shame that the district administration took no initiative to organise it. “Other district administrations drew inspiration from Sambalpur administration and organised similar festivals. However, our folk festival is now being ignored,” he said.

District Magistrate, Samarth Verma said due to closure of all government offices in the region, the festival could not be planned this year and no further decision has been taken on it as of now.

