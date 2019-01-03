Home States Odisha

Annual bird census in Odisha to begin on Thursday

Published: 03rd January 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual bird census will begin across the State from January 3. Informing about the census, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sandeep Tripathi said on Wednesday enumeration at Nandankanan and Similipal will be carried out on January 3, while at Chilika it will start from January 4. At Bhitarkanika and Hirakud it will be done from January 6.

Around 1,000 forest and wildlife officials, staff, wildlife experts and academicians will be part of the census, said Tripathy.

Wildlife officials said there will be temporary restriction on visit of tourists to these places during the enumeration. The census is being done using direct sighting method every year and for error-free enumeration guide books on bird identification will be issued to enumerators.

The census in Chilika, largest wintering ground for migratory birds in Indian sub-continent, will be carried out by Chilika Wildlife Division (CWD) and around 100 experts will be engaged.

Apart from officials and field staff of Chilika Wildlife Division (CWD) and Chilika Development Authority (CDA), experts from Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), Wild Odisha, National Board of Wildlife, Regional Museum and Natural History, academicians from various State universities and members of bird protection committees will take part in the annual survey.

“Around 20 teams will be formed for enumeration of the birds. The survey will be carried out in the entire lagoon spread over about 1100-sq km in Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts,” said CWD Divisional Forest Officer Bikash Ranjan Das. The enumerators will also undergo one day training on the eve of census at Wetland Training and Research Centre in Chandraput near Balugaon. 

Apart from birds, crocodile census will be carried out at Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district from January 6 to 14 while dolphin census will be carried out at Chilika lake from January 19.

