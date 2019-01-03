Home States Odisha

East Coast Railway plans interlocking of all mid-section gates in 2 years

East Coast Railway (ECoR) has embarked on a mission to complete interlocking of all mid-section level crossing gates under its jurisdiction to enhance safety.

Published: 03rd January 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has embarked on a mission to complete interlocking of all mid-section level crossing gates under its jurisdiction to enhance safety. If things go as per plan, all such level crossings will be interlocked in next two years. Of 538 mid-section manned level crossings, 131 gates have been interlocked so far.

Usually, gatekeeper closes the gates when a train reaches the previous station. People and vehicles on the road wait for some time in most cases unless the level crossing gates are close to the station.

The gates having interlocking facility get closed automatically when the train reaches near a specific point. The signal will remain red and not allow the train to move if the level crossing gate is not closed.

Chief PRO of ECoR JP Mishra said interlocking of level crossing gates with signals is a foolproof safeguard against any kind of human error and casual working. “It is our next step to achieve complete safety after elimination of all unmanned level crossings. Since all level crossing gates are now manned, we will change those to interlocking,” he added.

Altogether 412 level crossing gates have been interlocked so far. Of 739 manned level crossing gates, 213 have been interlocked, of 201 manned level crossing gates near stations, 199 have been interlocked.
“We have interlocked 34 mid-section level crossing gates in the current financial year. The project has been taken up in mission mode and hopefully, the process will be completed by 2020,” Mishra added.

