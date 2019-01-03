Gangadhar Meher University makes sartorial switch to Sambalpuri

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Gangadhar Meher University (GMU), which is slated to hold its first convocation on January 5, has decided to forgo use of gowns and caps and switch over to the indigenous Sambalpuri handloom during the event.

While the male students have been asked to wear white outfits, female students will be expected to wear cream-coloured sarees. All students will team up their attires with traditional Sambalpuri plaids. Even the guests on the dais will wear Sambalpuri half-jackets during the convocation.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor Atanu Pati said, “Robes and caps are not suitable for our climate, causing inconvenience to those wearing the same during the event.”

“The specially designed Sambalpuri plaids with the logo of the university designed on them will be provided to students by the institution and it has to be returned after completion of the convocation,” he said.

University Deputy Registrar Uma Charan Pati said the other objective behind the new initiative is to promote Sambalpuri handloom and encourage weavers of the region.

Uma Pati said famous Sambalpuri Ikat weaver of Barpali Surendra Meher will be conferred with D.Litt by the university during the convocation.

“The conferment of D.Litt is expected to boost the image of thousands of weavers of Odisha who have been working for preservation of the rich cultural heritage of our traditional handlooms,” he said.