Home States Odisha

Odisha government overlooks Kalahandi’s tourism wealth

From cascading waterfalls, picturesque hills, ancient forts to temples, Kalahandi has something for every discerning traveller.

Published: 03rd January 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

The tourist complex at Thuamul Rampur in a dilapidated condition I Express

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: From cascading waterfalls, picturesque hills, ancient forts to temples, Kalahandi has something for every discerning traveller. However, the Western Odisha district has been overlooked by the Tourism Department. Kalahandi does not even find a mention in any of the tourism packages of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC). 

There is not a single Pantha Nivas or Panthika in Kalahandi and the existing tourist complexes are lying unused and dilapidated. During the tourism season from November to March, Kalahandi gets a number of tourists but there are no adequate accommodation facilities either in Bhawanipatna town or other areas and no amenities at the tourist spots.

The district has Dokaridara and Bhanyaraghumara waterfalls, both within the Dokarichanchara limits in Koksara village;   Phurlijharan waterfalls which is 15 km away from Bhawanipatna town; and nine more at Rabandhara, Sospadar,  Khandualdhara, Ghusrigudi and Domnijhola near Karlapat, Sinderjhar, Kidian near Thuamul Rampur, Gudahandi besides,  Kharak waterfall inside Ampani. 

None of these spots have any tourism amenities or transportation facilities for visitors.  Considering its proximity to Bhawanipatna town, Phurlijharan received a large number of tourists till July last year when all the amenities were destroyed in heavy rain and landslide, making the spot unsafe. 

Recently, Forest Department has given a proposal to the district administration for restoration and renovation of the spot.

The Hello Point near Thuamul Rampur is considered Odisha’s Lonavala but the site does not even have an all-weather approach road. Some other beautiful sites include ghats of Dandakaranya range in hilltop village Mardiguda of Thuamula Rampur  block, which is the origin of Indravati river; Karlapat wildlife sanctuary; Amathguda fort, situated on the right bank  of the river Tel; 4th century Asurgarh fort; Junagarh fort which has sculptural evidence of the Sati rite that was prevalent  in medieval India and Khairpadar where every family practices wood carving. Unfortunately, all these sites do not find place in the State’s tourism map and hence, no initiative has been taken either by the local administration or State  Government to develop them from tourism perspective. 

In the past, government had set up a tourist complex and initiated work on another in Kalahandi. In 1992, foundation stone for a complex at Beheraguda was laid by the then Chief Minister Biju Patnaik and the project was estimated at `35 lakh. But, the contractor abandoned the project after laying its plinth. Neither did the State Government take any action against the contractor, as he was the relative of a politician, nor was an alternative arrangement made to complete the construction. Last year, the incomplete structure was handed over to the CRPF for construction of its camp.

In 1995, the then Tourism minister Bhupinder Singh laid foundation for a tourist complex at Thuamul Rampur with the block having the maximum number tourist spots. Although the complex was constructed, it was never put into use and now lying dilapidated.

District Tourist Officer, Subodh Chatria said he has written to higher authorities of the Tourism Department for finding out another site in Beheraguda for setting up another tourist complex and renovating the one at Thuamul Rampur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp