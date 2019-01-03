Home States Odisha

Healthcare:  BKKY cover for 44 lakh more families 

As provisioned in BKKY (Stream-II), RSBY card holders can avail health insurance coverage of Rs  1 lakh annually.

Published: 03rd January 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has included over 44 lakh beneficiaries of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) in Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) after expiry of the Central scheme on December 31 following the implementation of Ayushman Bharat.

As provisioned in BKKY (Stream-II), RSBY card holders can avail health insurance coverage of Rs  1 lakh annually. At present, Antodaya card holders and people having annual income of below Rs 50,000 in rural and Rs 60,000 in urban areas get benefits under the BKKY.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said 44,08,070 beneficiaries who were included under RSBY will now avail the benefits under BKKY and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

As announced by the Government, the BSKY ensures cashless health coverage of Rs  5 lakh per beneficiary family per annum and Rs  7 lakh per woman, the highest coverage provided by any State. 

“Earlier, the families enrolled under RSBY were getting an insurance coverage of Rs 30,000 through RSBY card with top-up of Rs 70,000 under BKKY (Stream-II). As the RSBY scheme was stopped, we decided to include the beneficiaries in BKKY so that they can continue to avail the benefits,” Jena said.

All RSBY and BKKY card holders are entitled to BSKY. They will have to produce their respective cards at the health centre to avail the benefits till the State Government issues a fresh BSKY card to all beneficiaries.

Though BKKY cards were earlier issued to RSBY beneficiaries, many are still left out. Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi has directed the Collectors to provide BKKY cards to left out RSBY beneficiaries during a recent video conference.

“The beneficiaries have been advised to exchange their old RSBY cards with BKKY cards. They can replace their old cards at BKKY kiosk in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) or can contact the Deputy Director of Agriculture,” said Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit. 

The Minister also informed that more than 1.82 crore cases have been recorded where people have availed the benefits through BSKY between August 15 and December 15.

While highest 71,09,674 cases have been recorded in pathology services, 16,892 have been recorded for cancer therapy followed by 19,689 dialysis, 43,519 CT scan, 12,973 MRI services, 62,784 ultrasound, 24,753 ICU, 4,05708 surgeries and 2,58,773 X-ray. 

Coverage
1.82 crore cases covered 
under BSKY
`5 lakh per beneficiary family per annum 
`7 lakh per woman
44 lakh RSBY beneficiaries to avail BKKY facility

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp