Healthcare:  BKKY cover for 44 lakh more families 

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has included over 44 lakh beneficiaries of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) in Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY) after expiry of the Central scheme on December 31 following the implementation of Ayushman Bharat.

As provisioned in BKKY (Stream-II), RSBY card holders can avail health insurance coverage of Rs 1 lakh annually. At present, Antodaya card holders and people having annual income of below Rs 50,000 in rural and Rs 60,000 in urban areas get benefits under the BKKY.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said 44,08,070 beneficiaries who were included under RSBY will now avail the benefits under BKKY and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

As announced by the Government, the BSKY ensures cashless health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary family per annum and Rs 7 lakh per woman, the highest coverage provided by any State.

“Earlier, the families enrolled under RSBY were getting an insurance coverage of Rs 30,000 through RSBY card with top-up of Rs 70,000 under BKKY (Stream-II). As the RSBY scheme was stopped, we decided to include the beneficiaries in BKKY so that they can continue to avail the benefits,” Jena said.

All RSBY and BKKY card holders are entitled to BSKY. They will have to produce their respective cards at the health centre to avail the benefits till the State Government issues a fresh BSKY card to all beneficiaries.

Though BKKY cards were earlier issued to RSBY beneficiaries, many are still left out. Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi has directed the Collectors to provide BKKY cards to left out RSBY beneficiaries during a recent video conference.

“The beneficiaries have been advised to exchange their old RSBY cards with BKKY cards. They can replace their old cards at BKKY kiosk in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) or can contact the Deputy Director of Agriculture,” said Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit.

The Minister also informed that more than 1.82 crore cases have been recorded where people have availed the benefits through BSKY between August 15 and December 15.

While highest 71,09,674 cases have been recorded in pathology services, 16,892 have been recorded for cancer therapy followed by 19,689 dialysis, 43,519 CT scan, 12,973 MRI services, 62,784 ultrasound, 24,753 ICU, 4,05708 surgeries and 2,58,773 X-ray.

Coverage

1.82 crore cases covered

under BSKY

`5 lakh per beneficiary family per annum

`7 lakh per woman

44 lakh RSBY beneficiaries to avail BKKY facility