Info service for KALIA beneficiaries

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to facilitate dissemination of information to farmers about the newly-launched Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, the State Government has introduced ‘KALIA Barta’.

The information service provided by the Cooperation department has added more than 20,000 farmers in the last three days. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 31.

Any farmer wanting to get information on KALIA scheme can register for ‘KALIA Barta’ by giving a missed call to the telephone number 08061174222. They will automatically get registered with the Government database and all information about the scheme will be sent to their respective phone numbers through SMS and voice calls from time to time. The scheme aims at accelerating agricultural prosperity and reduce poverty across the State.

An official said dissemination of information through ‘KALIA Barta’ has gained momentum as around 70,000 SMS have been sent to people who wanted to know about the scheme.

“This apart, more than 3,000 people have so far visited the designated website www.kalia.co.in to know more about the scheme. In order to get information through WhatsApp a farmer can also register his mobile number through the website,” he informed.