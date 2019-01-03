Home States Odisha

Mayurbhanj pins hope on Modi trip

With BJP activists working tirelessly to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Baripada a success, an atmosphere of expectations has engulfed the Mayubhanj district.

Preparations underway at Chhau field where Modi will address a meeting

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: With BJP activists working tirelessly to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Baripada a success, an atmosphere of expectations has engulfed the Mayubhanj district.

The New Year may bring some good news for the people of the tribal-dominated district as Modi is likely to announce new development projects along with resurrecting those that have been hanging fire for long.
The Prime Minister is slated to address a public meeting at Chhau field here on January 5 where more than two lakh people are expected to congregate.

While Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State BJP president Basanta Panda, party general secretary Manash Mohanty and senior leaders like Golak Mohapatra, Pratap Sarangi and Manmohan Samal have already discussed the visit with district level party workers and officials concerned, the district headquarters town is already politically charged.

With hoardings, banners and party flags dominating the town’s landscape, it is certain that the Prime Minister will launch BJP’s campaign for the ensuing polls not only in Mayurbhanj and rest of Odisha but also West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. Political analysts believe that during the two-hour programme, Modi will take up issues of the State’s development including agriculture, industry, employment, health and education.

Bibhudatta Das, a political observer, said Mayurbhanj district has always been a stronghold of BJP. “During the BJD and BJP alliance in the State, two saffron party MLAs, Droupadi Murmu and Golak Naik, were given ministerial berths. Even an unfamiliar candidate Salkhan Murmu, who lacked political background, had been elected to the Lok Sabha with a handsome majority during the alliance,” he said.

Das said the BJP may regain its popularity in Mayurbhanj if the Prime Minister promises to fulfil the long-standing demands of its people, including construction of Rupsa-Bangiriposi railway line connecting Badampahar in the district to Tatanagar in Jharkhand. Besides, people in the district have been seeking a railway line from Bangiriposi to Keonjhar.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce steps for restoration of important monuments like Sri Haribaldevjew temple and Maa Kichakeswari temple and the Amarda airstrip. 

