Para-athletes demand sporting equality

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The national and international repute para-athletes of the State on Wednesday staged dharna here demanding equal rights for all athletes in welfare schemes of Sports and Youth Services department.

Para-athletes under the banner of Odisha Para Players Forum (OPPF) demanded that the State Government must include them in the direct recruitment for meritorious players scheme under which general athletes are getting the Government jobs. Later, a four-member delegation of the forum met Joint Secretary of the department Manoj Kumar Padhy over their demands. He reportedly assured them that the Government will release their pending cash award within 10 days.

The official has also asked the medal winners to apply for the job under the direct recruitment scheme following which the department will consider their applications, said OPPF joint secretary Sunil Pradhan.
The states like Haryana and Maharashtra are offering Government jobs to their para-athletes, he added.

“While our State para-athletes are performing well in badminton, wheelchair fencing, athletics, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, blind chess and visually challenged cricket events, no step has been taken for their social security. In 2016, the direct recruitment scheme was introduced and only general athletes are being benefitted, said OPPF secretary Rakhal Sethy.

