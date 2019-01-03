Home States Odisha

Poster war erupts in Paradip streets

With the General Elections only a few months away, a poster war has broken out among different political parties.

Published: 03rd January 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:22 AM

Hoardings of Damodar Rout and his son Sambit in Paradip town I Express

By Express News Service

PARADIP: With the General Elections only a few months away, a poster war has broken out among different political parties. Leading the campaign to ‘be seen’ are local MLA Damodar Rout and his son Sambit Routray whose banners and hoardings have come up in various parts of the port town and rural areas of Paradip Assembly constituency for the new year.

While Dama has been expelled from the BJD, his son Sambit continues to remain the State secretary of the ruling outfit. After Dama’s allegations of corruption left the BJD Government red-faced, locals speculated that his action had marred the prospects of Sambit getting a BJD ticket for Paradip. However, emergence of Sambit’s posters on Tuesday has proved that he is still in the ticket race from BJD.

But what has left the locals confused is the lack of any mention of Dama’s newly floated Biju Samta Kranti Dal in his posters. The veteran leader’s banners and hoardings have only a picture of former chief minister Biju Patnaik while in Sambit’s, photographs of both Biju and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik can be seen. Sambit has refrained from using his father’s photo after the latter left both Naveen and the Government embarrassed with his allegations of scams by BJD Ministers.

Posters of Cuttack-Barabati MLA Debasish Samantray have also come up in various parts of the town. Debasish, who has been engaged in a turf war with Dama since long, is also a BJD aspirant from Paradip Assembly constituency. Both the leaders continue to pillory each other in public meetings organised in the area.

Congress aspirants Bapi Sarkhel and Pramod Jena have also put up their respective banners and posters to woo voters. 

BJP leaders too are in the poster race. Though the party has not finalised its official candidate for the upcoming elections, two to three aspirants have pasted posters and banners in the different parts of the region.

Hoardings of several other aspirants from Paradip can also be seen in various parts of the town. Using their own photographs, these leaders are leaving no stone unturned to make their presence felt in the political arena.

